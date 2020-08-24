Left Menu
Facebook to pay 104 mln euros in back taxes in France - media

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:21 IST
Facebook to pay 104 mln euros in back taxes in France - media

Facebook France has accepted paying more than 100 million euros in taxes, including a penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018, French financial magazine Capital reported on its website.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The French Finance Ministry said it could not comment on individual tax cases.

Capital reported that it had seen documents showing that Facebook had been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 milion euro penalty.

