Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-At least 90 feared trapped in building collapse south of Mumbai

At least 90 people were feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building which collapsed south of India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, according to police in Maharashtra state.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:22 IST
UPDATE 1-At least 90 feared trapped in building collapse south of Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 90 people were feared trapped in the debris of a five-storey building which collapsed south of India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, according to police in Maharashtra state. The building, which comprised around 47 flats, caved in on Monday evening, a police statement said.

Authorities said 28 people were pulled out by rescue teams amid heavy monsoon rains and local residents had joined the operation at the disaster site in Mahad, an industrial town about 200 km (125 miles) south of Mumbai. The number of dead is yet to be ascertained.

Local TV channels showed footage of the debris with locals and police trying to salvage the trapped people. The TV footage also showed at least one ambulance leaving the area as people surrounding it made frantic phone calls. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured the local administration of all possible support for speedy rescue and relief work, his office said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rape charge a conspiracy, ready for probe: BJP MLA says after being summoned by party

BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who has been accused of rape by a woman, on Monday claimed before the party leadership in Uttarakhand that the allegation was a conspiracy to defame him. Summoned by the party over the issue, the MLA from Dwarahat appea...

Belarus investigators to question Nobel laureate Alexievich amid crackdown

Belarusian Nobel laureate author Svetlana Alexievich has been called in for questioning by state investigators over a criminal case opened against an opposition council, the group said on Monday.Alexievich, who won the Nobel prize for liter...

Ex-municipal councilor Zakir Khan nominated as DMC chairman

Former municipal councilor Zakir Khan was on Monday nominated as chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission. A Delhi government notification issued by secretary-cum-divisional commissioners office said besides Khan as full term chairman, K...

Bengal govt considering setting up of cycle factories: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government is planning to set up cycle factories in the state in view of the huge number of bi-cycles that are procured from other states for distribution among students. If...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020