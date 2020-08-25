Left Menu
Ten people charged in New IRA investigation - Northern Ireland police

Ten people arrested last week in an investigation of the militant Irish nationalist New IRA group have been charged on a range of offenses from directing terrorism to conspiracy to possess explosives, Northern Ireland police said on Monday. The New IRA, one of a small number of active militant groups opposed to Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal, have been behind some of the sporadic attacks that have continued, including the murder of journalist Lyra McKee last year.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 25-08-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 03:23 IST
The New IRA, one of a small number of active militant groups opposed to Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal, have been behind some of the sporadic attacks that have continued, including the murder of journalist Lyra McKee last year. The 10 people, eight men, and two women - were charged with a total of 39 offenses as a result of a coordinated investigation with police in Scotland, Ireland, and Britain that was also assisted by Britain's MI5 domestic intelligence agency.

The New IRA is far smaller than the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which disarmed after the peace accord mostly ended three decades of conflict between mainly Protestant supporters of continued British rule of the province and largely Catholic proponents of unification with the Irish Republic. The group was formed in 2012 after three of the four main militant nationalist groups merged, the first time since the peace deal that most of the disparate nationalist groups still intent on violence came together under one leadership.

It has also been responsible for the separate killings of two prison officers since then.

