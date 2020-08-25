Left Menu
India is a testament to the success of economic freedom: US Congressman Wilson

Congressman Joe Wilson was speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives as he greeted India on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day. “With the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past year India has surpassed the United Kingdom and France in gross domestic product.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:38 IST
India is a testament to the success of economic freedom: US Congressman Wilson

India, which under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed the UK and France in terms of gross domestic product, is a testament to the success of economic freedom, a top American Congressman has said. Congressman Joe Wilson was speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives as he greeted India on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day.

“With the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past year India has surpassed the United Kingdom and France in gross domestic product. Sadly, the Wuhan virus has disrupted these economic advances,” Congressman Joe Wilson said. The coronavirus pandemic originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year. “India's evolution from socialism to a free market economy reducing poverty is a testament to the success of economic freedom,” Wilson said on Friday.

According to a US-based think tank World Population Review in February, India emerged as the world's fifth largest economy by overtaking the UK and France in 2019. Wilson said the alliance of India and America was underscored on September 22 last year in Houston when President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Modi to America with an audience of 50,000 Indian-Americans, the largest welcome programme in American history.

“Arm in arm, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump walked together praising the attendees,” Wilson said. “With President Trump re-naming Pacific Command to Indo-Pacific Command the alliance of India and America has never been stronger. It is meaningful the world’s largest democracy, India, is allied with the oldest democracy, America,” he said.

The US renamed its oldest and largest military command - the Pacific Command - to Indo-Pacific Command, in 2018 in a largely symbolic move to signal India's importance to the US military. Earlier this month, Wilson said that he was the Guest of Honor at the Consulate of India in Atlanta for the Indian flag hoisting ceremony to observe the 74th Independence Day of India. The ceremony was hosted by Consul General Dr. Swati Kulkarni.

