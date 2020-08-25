Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh

The Myanmar military crackdown that followed forced 730,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh, joining more than 200,000 already there. "We were forcibly driven out from our motherland to the world's largest refugee camp," Rohingya groups said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:35 IST
Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit:

Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh held a "silent protest" on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of clashes between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces that set off a huge movement into Bangladesh of people seeking safety.

More than 1 million Rohingya live in the world's largest refugee settlement in southern Bangladesh, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights. The refugees said that because of the novel coronavirus they would not hold a mass gathering to mark what they call "Remembrance Day". Authorities say 88 cases of the virus have been found in the camps and six people have died.

Three years ago, Rohingya insurgents raided 30 police posts and an army base in Myanmar's Rakhine State, killing at least 12 members of the security forces. The Myanmar military crackdown that followed forced 730,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh, joining more than 200,000 already there.

"We were forcibly driven out from our motherland to the world's largest refugee camp," Rohingya groups said in a statement. The United Nations said the crackdown by the Myanmar military was carried out with genocidal intent.

Myanmar denies genocide, saying its forces were engaged in a legitimate campaign against the Rohingya insurgents, and it was the insurgents who were responsible for most of the violence, including the torching of villages. The refugees said Rohingya had faced "hidden genocide" in Myanmar for decades and they appealed to the United Nations and other organisations to declare what happened in 2017 genocide.

"Please stand with innocent Rohingya, and then hopefully we can return to our home," they said in the statement. In some rare good news for the refugees, Bangladesh said on Monday it would soon lift a ban on high-speed mobile internet in the camps that authorities imposed last year citing concern that social media would be used to stir panic.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC.

Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC....

Scotland's handling of virus boosts support for independence

There is wide agreement that Britains devastating coronavirus outbreak has been met by strong, effective political leadership. Just not from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While Johnson has often seemed to flounder and flip-flop his way thro...

Melania Trump taking Rose Garden turn to pitch her husband

When Melania Trump addresses the Republican convention from the White House, it will be the most that many Americans have seen of their first lady since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that has come to define her husbands administ...

Australia blocks Kirin's $430M sale of business to Chinese

Australias government announced on Tuesday it proposed to block Kirin Holdings Co.s 45.6 billion yen 430 million sale of its Australian beverage unit to a Chinese company in a development likely to increase strain on Chinese-Australian rela...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020