Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai activists answer summons over army headquarters rally

The activists are facing charges over holding a rally last month at the army headquarters, in violation of an emergency decree banning public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a form of harassment by the dictator government,” civil rights lawyer Arnon Nampha, who has emerged as one of the leaders of the protest movement, said as he arrived at the station to answer the summons.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:20 IST
Thai activists answer summons over army headquarters rally

Four prominent Thai anti-government activists answered a summons at a Bangkok police station on Tuesday, the latest in a series of legal moves by the authorities to clamp down on protests that are the most serious challenge yet to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's administration. The activists are facing charges over holding a rally last month at the army headquarters, in violation of an emergency decree banning public gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a form of harassment by the dictator government,” civil rights lawyer Arnon Nampha, who has emerged as one of the leaders of the protest movement, said as he arrived at the station to answer the summons. “Every country that has a dictator government uses legal tactics like this to harass the people. We are ready to fight in court or on the street until we win victory." Parit Chiwarak, one of the other activists who appeared at the station, said they had done nothing wrong. “We affirm that what we do is legal," he said. "The emergency decree isn't acceptable as a law. How are we in an emergency situation?” By imposing strict controls on activity at the height of the outbreak in the spring, including overnight curfews, Thailand has managed to keep the coronavirus under control, with only 3,397 confirmed cases and 58 deaths. No local transmissions of the virus have been reported since late May.

“When they announced the emergency decree, they said it was because of COVID-19," Parit said. “Now it's clear it isn't because of COVID but because of the protests.” Two other activists also appeared at the station. A fifth who had been summoned, Panupong Jadnok, was arrested Monday for taking part in another protest. His lawyer said he was facing six charges related to an August 10 rally at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok, where Panupong gave a speech. After Arnon stepped out of the police station, a group of officers from Pathum Thani read him a warrant and put him into a waiting van.

According to the reading of the warrant, Arnon is facing several charges — including sedition and endangering public health — related to his part in the August 10 rally. The three other activists came out together about 10 minutes later.

More than 30 prominent figures in the protest movement have legal charges against them, in what appears to be an attempt to defeat the demonstrations by decapitating its leadership. The protests are building into the most serious threat yet to Prayuth's rule. He first took power in a military coup in 2014, when he was the army chief, and retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged to all but guarantee his victory.

But with key Cabinet posts remaining in the hands of former generals, many people have grown wary of what they see as the enduring military influence in the running of the country, and of Prayuth's style of leadership and his performance. Thailand's economy has struggled to compete with its neighbours, even before the damage inflicted by the strict measures to fight the coronavirus.

The student-led protest movement has declared three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government.(AP) RUP RUP RUP.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wizz sticks to UK expansion plans despite quarantine roller coaster

Hungarys Wizz Air remains committed to expansion in Britain despite government quarantine rules which have created a roller coaster scenario for airlines trying to restart travel after months of lockdowns. Low-cost Wizz, which in recent yea...

Pompeo flies to Sudan from Israel as U.S. pushes stronger regional links

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to land in Sudan from Israel on Tuesday, on what he said was the first official non-stop flight between the two countries, as the United States promotes stronger Sudan-Israel ties.His visit is par...

CSS Corp Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Its COVID Response

Awarded as the Most Valuable Employer in the Asia Pacific Region Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Silver Stevie Award in th...

SC grants 30 minutes to Bhushan to reconsider his stand on contemptuous tweets

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 30 minutes to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt, to think over his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary. The top court granted another opportunity to B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020