1 soldier killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan car explosion
A car bomb exploded in northern Balkh province killing at least one soldier and injuring six others on Tuesday, Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps, told Sputnik.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:45 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], August 25 (ANI/Sputnik): A car bomb exploded in northern Balkh province killing at least one soldier and injuring six others on Tuesday, Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps, told Sputnik. "At least one commando soldier was killed and six others were wounded in a car bomb close to the commando compound in Balkh district of Balkh province," the commander said.
The blast occurred at around 9 am (local time), a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Interior said. According to 1Tv broadcaster, one soldier died and about 40 people were injured -- military and civilians. (ANI/Sputnik)
