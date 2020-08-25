IAEA chief says agency's Iran approach not political, issues need to be addressed
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said the agency's approach towards Iran was not politically motivated, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday, as he pushes for inspectors access to suspected former atomic sites.
"There is no political approach towards Iran ... There are issues that need to be addressed ... this does not mean a political approach towards Iran," Grossi said after meeting Iran's top nuclear official.
