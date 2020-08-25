Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer tells UN judges Mladic may not be fit for key hearing

A lawyer for Ratko Mladic told a UN court Tuesday that the former Bosnian Serb military chief may not be mentally fit to take part in an appeal hearing against his convictions for crimes including genocide committed throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian War and warned that pressing ahead could lead to a miscarriage of justice.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:52 IST
Lawyer tells UN judges Mladic may not be fit for key hearing

A lawyer for Ratko Mladic told a UN court Tuesday that the former Bosnian Serb military chief may not be mentally fit to take part in an appeal hearing against his convictions for crimes including genocide committed throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian War and warned that pressing ahead could lead to a miscarriage of justice. “I am unable to meaningfully gain instruction from Mr Mladic, nor be assured that he is able to meaningfully participate and follow" the proceedings, lawyer Dragan Ivetic told the hearing that was held partially by video conference because of coronavirus measures.

He said the two-day hearing that started Tuesday shouldn't proceed without an analysis of 77-year-old Mladic's fitness to participate. At a hearing last month, Mladic's legal team warned that the former general could be suffering from early stage dementia. “It is a denial of due process to sentence or proceed criminally against someone who is incompetent to stand trial,” Ivetic said.

The hearing proceeded despite Ivetic's objections. Mladic was in court and initially wore a face mask, before pushing it below his chin and then removing it altogether. Lawyers for Mladic have repeatedly complained about his ill health, but in a written ruling before Tuesday's hearing, judges said that the lawyers hadn't “substantiated that Mladic is unable to communicate, consult with his counsel, and/or understand the essentials of proceedings.” Mladic was convicted by a UN war crimes tribunal in 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment for masterminding crimes by Bosnian Serb forces throughout the war that left 100,000 dead, an overwhelming majority of them Bosnian Muslim civilians. He is asking the UN appeals mechanism to overturn all his convictions and acquit him or order a retrial.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, are appealing against Mladic's acquittal on a second count of genocide related to “ethnic cleansing” campaigns to drive Muslims and Croats out of territory claimed by Serbs in Bosnia. Mladic evaded justice for nearly 16 years after his indictment in July 1995 until he was arrested in Serbia in May 2011 and transferred to The Hague to stand trial.

His former political master, Radovan Karadzic, also was convicted of crimes including genocide for overseeing atrocities by Bosnian Serb forces during the war. His appeal was rejected almost in its entirety and judges raised his sentence from 40 years to life imprisonment..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa now free of wild poliovirus, but polio threat remains

Health authorities on Tuesday are expected to declare the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort, though cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks of the paralyzing disease in more than a doz...

While tests for detection of COVID-19 have increased exponentially, there has been steady decline in positivity rate: Health Ministry.

While tests for detection of COVID-19 have increased exponentially, there has been steady decline in positivity rate Health Ministry....

How men and women network impacts their labor market performance

A new theory has been developed on how peoples social network structure impacts their productivity and earnings. The theory has been published in The Economic Journal by the Oxford University Press.While large and loosely connected networks...

SKorea closes schools in greater capital area

South Korea is closing schools and switching back to remote learning in the greater capital area as the country counted its 12th straight day of triple-digit daily increases in coronavirus cases. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Tuesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020