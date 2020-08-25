Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floyd's death sparks new activism among communities of color

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:15 IST
Floyd's death sparks new activism among communities of color
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

When Washington, DC's NFL team dropped the offensive reference to Native Americans from its name last month after decades of resistance, activist Frances Danger knew why: the Black Lives Matter movement. Danger said the change would never have happened without the massive marches to protest the death of an African American man under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

"Unfortunately, George Floyd had to lose his life for this to happen," Danger said. "That is too big a price, but I will forever be thankful to him because my grandkids are going to wake up in a world and maybe never hear the word 'redskin' in their life." The climate of racial reckoning that has emerged in the United States since Floyd's death has reinvigorated Native Americans, Asian Americans, Latinos, and other people of color to fight back against the racism and discrimination they also have experienced for decades.

On Friday, allies of the BLM movement will have an opportunity to hear directly from organizers of The Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 150 Black-led organizations, during its virtual Black National Convention. "I feel like the conversation has been more accepted," said Jessica Rodriguez, 38, a Chicana who lives in Southern California.

"For the first time, I feel like a lot of people who gave me pushback are saying, 'Hey, you're right, this is systemic. I can't believe I haven't noticed it.'" But the movement has also forced minority communities to come to terms with their own internal biases and the conflicts that exist among them. Solidarity among people of color has never been a given in the U.S., notes Claire Jean Kim, professor of political science and Asian American studies at the University of California, Irvine.

"There are enduring tensions and conflict among all groups, including among groups of color, communities of color, because they're not, in fact, comparably situated," Kim said. "We tend to think, yes, they're all subjected to white supremacy, but there are also differences in how they're positioned, with Blacks clearly being positioned at the bottom of the racial order." The largest ethnic or racial group in the U.S. after whites are Latinos, who make up 18% of the population. Black Americans are next with 13% of the population.

Asian Americans are nearly 6% of the U.S., while Native Americans are barely 2% and often aren't counted among statistics for social indicators. Competing economic interests, whitewashed American history classes and, in some cases, a fight for daily survival that leaves no time to reflect on the state of race relations, have traditionally made it difficult for people of color to unite.

Some Asian Americans for example, see affirmative action programs that favor African American and Latino students as an attack on Asian students, who may test higher but could be passed over. Frank Xu, a 42-year-old software engineer from San Diego who emigrated from China 15 years ago, is among those fighting to defeat an affirmative action measure on the California ballot that supporters say is essential to dismantling decades of systemic racism.

"We are not the majority and we are not the minority," he said of Asian Americans, who have also been the target of anti-China attacks during the coronavirus pandemic. The virus was first detected in China and President Donald Trump has been among those who have derogatorily named COVID-19 the "China virus." Steven Tauber, professor of political science at the University of South Florida in Tampa, who studies race in politics, said one of the barriers to minority groups coming together is a lack of knowledge about each other's histories in the US: slavery and Jim Crow laws for Black Americans; the colonization of Latinos when large swaths of Mexico became part of the US; immigration laws that excluded Asian Americans; and the Native American struggle to maintain sovereignty.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling gains, shrugs off unexpected weaker August sales data

Sterling rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors shrugged off an unexpected drop in Britains monthly retail sales data. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successful phone call between top trade ...

Rajasthan govt should consider providing relief to people from inflated power bills: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government in the state considers providing relief to the people from inflated electricity bills and the parents from paying fees to private schools. He said it was...

Craig McMillian appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for Sri Lanka series

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed as Bangladeshs batting consultant for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The three-Test series in Sri Lanka begins from October 24 but the Bangladesh team will travel well in advan...

As fiscal situation turns grim, Punjab looks at Centre for support

With the fiscal situation turning grim due to a massive drop in revenue collections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab government on Tuesday sought adequate compensation from the Centre to tide over the difficult time. The cabinet, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020