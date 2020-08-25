Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook shares data on Myanmar with United Nations investigators

Facebook says it has shared data with United Nations investigators probing international crimes in Myanmar, after the lead investigator said the company was withholding evidence. A Facebook representative told Reuters on Tuesday it had given the Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar (IIMM) data from pages and accounts associated with the Myanmar military that it had removed in 2018 to stop hate speech against Rohingya but declined to describe the content.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:30 IST
Facebook shares data on Myanmar with United Nations investigators
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook says it has shared data with United Nations investigators probing international crimes in Myanmar, after the lead investigator said the company was withholding evidence.

A Facebook representative told Reuters on Tuesday it had given the Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar (IIMM) data from pages and accounts associated with the Myanmar military that it had removed in 2018 to stop hate speech against Rohingya but declined to describe the content. "As these investigations proceed, we will continue to coordinate with them to provide relevant information as they investigate international crimes in Myanmar," the representative said.

Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over a 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya that forced 730,000 people to flee into Bangladesh. Myanmar denies genocide and says its forces were conducting legitimate operations against militants who attacked police posts.

The U.N. Human Rights Council set up the IIMM in 2018 to collect evidence of international crimes in Myanmar. U.N investigators said Facebook had played a key role in spreading hate speech that fuelled the violence. In 2018, the company said it had removed 18 accounts and 52 pages associated with the Myanmar military, including the page of its commander-in-chief, but preserved the data.

The head of the IIMM told Reuters this month that Facebook has not released evidence of "serious international crimes" with the body, despite vowing to cooperate. He confirmed on Tuesday the body had received a "first data set which partially complies with our previous requests".

"I am hopeful it signifies a further step forward towards a cooperative relationship that will allow us access to important relevant evidence of serious international crimes," he told Reuters in an email. Facebook this month blocked a bid by Gambia, which brought the genocide case against Myanmar at the ICJ, to obtain posts and communications by members of Myanmar's military and police.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in ...

Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold talks on coordination of macroeconomic policies

Beijing China, August 25 ANIXinhua Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning. Liu is a member of the Political Bureau of the...

Pilot movement of cargo on Gumti river from Daudkhandi in B'desh to Sonamura in Tripura on Sep 3

The first pilot movement on the 93 km stretch of Gumti river from Daudkhandi in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura is expected to be conducted on September 3. Bangladeshs Premier Cement company will be sending export cargo break bulk cargo o...

Oil producers cut 84% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output - U.S. regulator

Oil producers cut 1.56 million barrels per day, or 84 of the daily output, from U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico wells ahead of a hurricane due this week, the Department of the Interior reported on Tuesday. Hurricane Laura is moving up the cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020