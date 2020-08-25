Left Menu
Marchers going to DC for MLK event shot at in Pennsylvania

Milwaukee activist Frank "Nitty" Sensabaugh, one of the march's organisers, told WJAC-TV in Johnstown that the shooting happened around midnight Monday in rural Pennsylvania. The wounded person was brought to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

PTI | Johnstown | Updated: 26-08-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:45 IST
Marchers going to DC for MLK event shot at in Pennsylvania
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

At least one person was wounded when a shooting broke out as demonstrators marched from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., in response to the police killing of George Floyd, police said. Milwaukee activist Frank "Nitty" Sensabaugh, one of the march's organizers, told WJAC-TV in Johnstown that the shooting happened around midnight Monday in rural Pennsylvania.

The wounded person was brought to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Sensabaugh said the injury appears minor. Pennsylvania State Police said two people were being questioned in connection with what they called an argument between a group of people and a resident on Route 30 in Schellsburg, in rural Bedford County, that led to gunfire.

"Gunfire was exchanged between the activists and the residents, and one activist was struck," Trooper Brent Miller said, without taking questions or elaborating. In a video posted early Tuesday morning to Facebook, marcher Tory Lowe said the group had parked to organize before they walked up an incline when a man emerged from a house and started shooting at them with a rifle, firing at least seven shots.

"He was like three feet away from us shooting and I told him there was a minister here," Lowe said in a video posted to Facebook. "He started talking to us and talking about God and then tried to shake our hands and stuff like that. ... He just started talking to us like nothing ever happened, like he never shot at us or nothing," Lowe said.

The group began marching Aug. 4 and planned to arrive in the nation's capitol by Friday, the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have A Dream" speech, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. Sensabaugh, Lowe and another marcher were arrested in Indiana after police said they were blocking traffic on a highway earlier in the march.

