Brazil president's son tests positive for virus

The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he's tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation with no symptoms. The president, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, another son, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Brazilian president has downplayed the severity of the virus, arguing against restrictions on economic activity he claims will prove far more damaging than the disease.

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 26-08-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 00:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he's tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation with no symptoms. Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaro's direct family infected by the coronavirus. The president, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, another son, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Brazilian president has downplayed the severity of the virus, arguing against restrictions on economic activity he claims will prove far more damaging than the disease. His approach to the pandemic runs counter to most recommendations by health experts.

Flávio Bolsonaro says he's being treated with azithromycin and chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug touted both by Brazil's president and by U.S. President Donald Trump, despite clinical trials that found it ineffective or even dangerous. Several members of Bolsonaro's staff have tested positive, among them eight Cabinet members.

Brazil has 3.6 million confirmed cases and more than 115,000 deaths, second in the world only to the United States.

