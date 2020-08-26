Left Menu
Director Roman Polanski loses court bid for Film Academy reinstatement -report

Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated to membership, the Los Angeles City News Service reported. Polanski, 87, who won an Oscar in 2003, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of the long-standing criminal case which dates back to 1977.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated to membership, the Los Angeles City News Service reported.

Polanski, 87, who won an Oscar in 2003, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of the long-standing criminal case which dates back to 1977. The director of "Chinatown" and "Rosemary's Baby" had argued that he was denied due process by the Academy when it decided to expel him under a new code of conduct drawn up in response to sexual misconduct allegations against dozens of men in the entertainment industry.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary H. Strobel wrote in a ruling on Tuesday that Polanski was "given the opportunity to present any evidence he deemed relevant" to the Academy, including a lengthy brief from his attorney and a video statement, City News reported. Polanski, who is French and Polish, fled the United States in 1978 after being charged with the statutory rape of a 13 year-old girl and has never returned. Several other women have accused him in recent years of sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied.

Despite the allegations, Polanski won an Oscar in 2003 for directing World War Two drama "The Pianist" as well as a best director award at France's Cesar Awards this past February.

