Czech president recovering after surgery on broken arm -spokesman
Zeman, 75, was hospitalised late on Tuesday evening after a fall at his residence while walking without the cane he usually uses. "The president is in standard post-operation care now," spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said. Zeman suffers from a nerve condition in his feet and usually walks with a cane or with support from his bodyguards.Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:52 IST
