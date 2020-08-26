Czech president recovering after surgery on broken arm -spokesman

Czech President Milos Zeman is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery on a broken arm, his spokesman said on Wednesday. Zeman, 75, was hospitalised late on Tuesday evening after a fall at his residence while walking without the cane he usually uses.

"The president is in standard post-operation care now," spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said. Zeman suffers from a nerve condition in his feet and usually walks with a cane or with support from his bodyguards.