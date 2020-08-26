France's Macron to travel to Beirut on Sept. 1

France's Macron to travel to Beirut on Sept. 1Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:32 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Beirut in Lebanon on Sept. 1, his office said on Wednesday.
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit Beirut after a massive blast destroyed parts of the Lebanese capital in early August.
