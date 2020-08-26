Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron to travel to Beirut on Sept. 1

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:32 IST
France's Macron to travel to Beirut on Sept. 1

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Beirut in Lebanon on Sept. 1, his office said on Wednesday.

Macron was the first foreign leader to visit Beirut after a massive blast destroyed parts of the Lebanese capital in early August.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plan to use surplus land of railways to generate 20 GW of renewable energy: Goyal

Indian Railways plans to use its surplus land to generate 20 GW of renewable energy from Made in India solar or wind equipment to power its network, Commerce, Industry and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He said Indian Rai...

Arenado's bat awakens as Rockies face D-backs

If the Colorado Rockies are going to advance to the postseason, they will need their biggest star, Nolan Arenado, to be the hitter hes always been in the major leagues. Its been a struggle for the five-time All-Star, whos batting .231 this ...

3 shot, 2 killed in 3rd night of unrest over Blake shooting

Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said. The shootings were reporte...

Refugees at risk of hunger and malnutrition, as relief hit in Eastern Africa

According to WFP, over 2.7 million refugees in Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, and Djibouti have been impacted, with food or cash transfers reduced between 10 to 30 per cent, as the socio-economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020