Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says

The Israeli military struck what it said were posts belonging to Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah movement early on Wednesday after shots were fired from the other side of the border towards its troops. After a meeting, Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council denounced the incident which it called "an Israeli assault" and said a complaint would be filed to the United Nations.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:56 IST
Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says

The Israeli military struck what it said were posts belonging to Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah movement early on Wednesday after shots were fired from the other side of the border towards its troops.

After a meeting, Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council denounced the incident which it called "an Israeli assault" and said a complaint would be filed to the United Nations. The Lebanese army said on its Twitter account that Israeli helicopters had fired missiles at centres of a local environmental group. Tension has been running high on the border. Last month, Israel said Iran-backed Hezbollah had carried out an infiltration attempt, which the group denied.

The Israeli military said no troops were wounded in the firing on Wednesday. Soldiers deployed illumination flares, smoke shells and live fire after the shots from the Lebanese side of the frontier, it said. "In response, overnight, IDF attack helicopters and aircraft struck observation posts belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization in the border area," the military said in a statement, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah. The two sides last fought a deadly month-long war in 2006. Witnesses in south Lebanon said Israel had fired scores of flare munitions at border villages.

The statement from Lebanon's defence council, which includes the president and top security officials, made no mention of any shots fired from the south towards Israel. It said Lebanon's army commander had briefed the council on "the denounced Israeli assault which took place last night at the southern border."

The Israeli military said it lifted a curfew it had imposed overnight. "Israel views with great gravity Hezbollah's firing at our forces," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday morning. "We will respond mightily to any attack on us."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court sends JNU student Sharjeel Imam to 4-days police custody in UAPA case

A Delhi court Wednesday sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent anti terror law -- Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, to police custody for four days in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in Februa...

Rajasthan has emerged as pioneer state in providing medical services: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Rajasthan has set an example before other states of the country in the field of medical services. Health infrastructure is being strengthened at the grassroots in the state to ...

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 to deal with deep cosmic journey, core of consciousness

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix but fans are desperately waiting to know what they can see next.The co-creator Duncan Trussell indirectly hinted that The Mindnight Gospel would be renewed for Season 2...

UN watchdog: Iran to allow access to 2 suspected nuke sites

The UN nuclear watchdog agency says Tehran has agreed to allow inspectors into two sites where Iran is suspected of having stored or used undeclared nuclear material. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that Iran was volun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020