3 shot, 2 killed in 3rd night of unrest over Blake shooting

Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said.

PTI | Kenosha | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:04 IST
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said. The shootings were reported at about 11:45 pm in an area where protests have taken place, Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a news release. They happened after police drove away protesters from in front of a courthouse that had been the site of the main clashes between protesters and authorities.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another was shot in the chest, the Milwaukee Journal Sentine l reported. Beth didn't know where the other person was shot, but his or her injuries were not believed to be life threatening. Beth told the Journal Sentinel that armed people had been patrolling the city's streets in recent nights, but he did not know if the shooter was among them.

“They're a militia,” Beth said. “They're like a vigilante group.” Cellphone video of at least two of the shootings that was posted online shows what appears to be a white man with a semi-automatic rifle jogging down the middle of a street as a crowd and some police officers follow him. Someone in the crowd can be heard asking “What did he do?” and another responds that the man had shot someone. The man with the gun stumbles and falls, and as he's approached by people in the crowd, he fires three or four shots from the seated position, hitting at least two people, including one who falls over and another who stumbles away to frantic shouts of “Medic! Medic!” With the crowd scattering, the shooter stands up and continues walking down the street as police cars arrive. The man puts up his hands and walks toward the squad cars, with someone in the crowd yelling at police that the man just shot someone, but several of the cars drive past him toward the people who had been shot.

Beth told the Journal Sentinel that no one had been detained over the shootings, but that he thought at least one person would be soon based on video police had reviewed. “I feel very confident we'll have him in a very short time,” he said.

Protester Devin Scott told the Chicago Tribune that he witnessed one of the shootings. “We were all chanting 'Black lives matter' at the gas station and then we heard, boom, boom, and I told my friend, that's not fireworks,” said Scott, 19. “And then this guy with this huge gun runs by us in the middle of the street and people are yelling, 'He shot someone! He shot someone!' And everyone is trying to fight the guy, chasing him and then he started shooting again.” “I was cradling him in my arms. I was trying to keep this kid alive and he wasn't moving or nothing. He was just laying there,” Scott said. “I didn't know what to do and then this woman starts performing CPR. There was no pulse. I don't think he made it.” The shooting victims have not been identified.

Earlier Tuesday, the lawyer for Jacob Blake's family said Blake was shot multiple times by police on Sunday and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again. He called for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs. The shooting of Blake — apparently while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, coming just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Earlier Tuesday, Blake's father spoke alongside other family members and lawyers, telling reporters that police shot his son “seven times, seven times, like he didn't matter." “But my son matters. He's a human being and he matters,” said Blake's father, who is also named Jacob Blake. The 29-year-old was in surgery Tuesday, said attorney Ben Crump, adding that the bullets severed Blake's spinal cord and shattered his vertebrae. Another attorney said there was also severe damage to organs.

“It's going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again,” Crump said. The legal team plans to file a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting. Police have said little about what happened, other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. The officers involved have not been named. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating.

Police fired tear gas for a third night Tuesday to disperse protesters who had gathered outside Kenosha's courthouse, where some shook a protective fence and threw water bottles and fireworks at officers lined up behind it. Police then used armored vehicles and officers with shields pushed back the crowd when protesters ignored warnings to leave a nearby park. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had called for calm Tuesday, while also declaring a state of emergency under which he doubled the National Guard deployment in Kenosha from 125 to 250. The night before crowds destroyed dozens of buildings and set more than 30 fires in the city's downtown.

“We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue,” said Evers, who is facing mounting pressure from Republicans over his handling of the unrest. “We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.” Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, said the damage in Kenosha does not reflect what her family wants and that, if her son could see it, he would be “very unpleased.” She said the first thing her son said to her when she saw him was he was sorry..

