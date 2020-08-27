Odd News Roundup: 'UFO' in Congo jungle turns out to be internet balloon and Vietnamese man with five-meter hair says lifelong grow-out

Left Menu
27-08-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'UFO' in Congo jungle turns out to be internet balloon

An unidentified flying object parachuted into dense Congo jungle to the confusion of local authorities, who detained two people for questioning until a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet confirmed the device was an internet balloon. Images shared on social media showed people inspecting a large silver-colored contraption fitted with solar panels and wires, which had landed in the tropical forest of Bas-Uele province in the northern Democratic Republic of Congo, trailing a large deflated balloon.

Vietnamese man with five-meter hair says lifelong grow-out is divine calling

While coronavirus lockdowns caused many men across the world to grow their hair longer than usual, none compare with Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien who has gone almost 80 years without a trim. The 92-year-old from the southern Mekong Delta region is the proud owner of five-meter long dreadlocks, owing to his belief in a faith that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with.

