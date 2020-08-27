Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. executes only Native American on federal death row

Under the Major Crimes Act, the federal government has jurisdiction over certain major crimes occurring on Indian territory, including murder but usually cannot pursue capital punishment for a Native American for a crime on tribal land without the tribe's consent. Navajo officials, along with leaders of other tribes, have opposed the death penalty, including in Mitchell's case.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 04:30 IST
U.S. executes only Native American on federal death row

The United States executed the only Native American on federal death row on Wednesday over opposition from the Navajo Nation, which accuses the government of violating tribal sovereignty. Lezmond Mitchell, a 38-year-old Navajo and convicted murderer, was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. EDT (2229 GMT) after being administered lethal injections of pentobarbital in the Department of Justice's execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to a media witness.

He was the fourth man to be executed by the U.S. government this summer after the administration of President Donald Trump ended an informal 17-year hiatus, which had been caused in part by legal challenges to lethal injection protocols and difficulties obtaining deadly drugs. Prior to July, there had only been three federal executions since 1963, all between 2001 and 2003. Mitchell's lawyers and Jonathan Nez, the Navajo Nation president, had asked Trump, a long-time advocate of capital punishment for serious crimes, for clemency.

On Tuesday night, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his bid for a stay based on his lawyers' argument that racial bias may have tainted the jury at his trial. Mitchell and an accomplice, Johnny Oslinger, were convicted of murdering a 9-year-old Navajo girl, Tiffany Lee, and her grandmother Alyce Slim in 2001 on the tribe's territory, which spans four states in the U.S. Southwest.

According to prosecutors, the men had been hitchhiking before they stabbed Slim more than 30 times after she gave them a ride. They put the body in the backseat of her truck alongside the granddaughter as they drove elsewhere before killing the girl later and decapitating both bodies. Mitchell was sentenced to death in an Arizona federal court over the objection of Navajo officials, who said the tribe's cultural values prohibited taking human life "for vengeance." At least 13 other tribes joined the Navajo Nation in urging Trump this month to commute Mitchell's sentence to life in prison.

Oslinger was a teenager at the time and ineligible for the death sentence. Under the Major Crimes Act, the federal government has jurisdiction over certain major crimes occurring on Indian territory, including murder but usually cannot pursue capital punishment for a Native American for a crime on tribal land without the tribe's consent.

Navajo officials, along with leaders of other tribes, have opposed the death penalty, including in Mitchell's case. But John Ashcroft, attorney general under then-President George W. Bush, overrode federal prosecutors in Arizona who said they would defer to the tribe's position against pursuing a capital case. In what Mitchell's lawyers deride as a legal loophole, federal prosecutors successfully pursued a capital case against Mitchell for carjacking, a crime that is not among those listed in the Major Crimes Act.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020