Pence accepts Republican Party's nomination for VP as crowd chants 'four more years'

US Vice President Mike Pence formally officially accepted the nomination for Vice President by the Republican Party, on Wednesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 09:00 IST
US Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. (Local time). Image Credit: ANI

US Vice President Mike Pence formally officially accepted the nomination for Vice President by the Republican Party, on Wednesday (local time). As Pence took the stage at the Republican National Convention, the crowd chanted "Four more years".

"Four years ago, I answered the call to join this ticket because I knew Donald Trump had the leadership and the vision to make America great again. And for the last four years, I have watched this President endure unrelenting attacks but get up every day and fight to keep the promises he made to the American people," he said at the Republican National Convention in Baltimore, Maryland. "So, with gratitude for the confidence President Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican Party, and the grace of God, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as Vice President of the United States," Pence added.

Pence further said that President Trump is the "President who believes in America" during "these challenging times". "In these challenging times, we need a President who believes in America, the boundless capacity of the American people to meet any challenge, to defeat every foe and defend the freedoms we hold dear. America needs four more years of Donald Trump in the White House," Pence said.

The US Presidential Elections are set to take place on November 3, this year. (ANI)

