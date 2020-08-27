President Trump a person of convictions, a fighter: his daughter-in-law

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump is a person of convictions who will fight tirelessly for the nation he loves, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has said as she painted a glowing portrait of her family to make a personal pitch to voters to re-elect him.

US President Donald Trump is a person of convictions who will fight tirelessly for the nation he loves, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has said as she painted a glowing portrait of her family to make a personal pitch to voters to re-elect him. Lara, 37, is married to Eric Trump, the second son of Trump. A former American television producer, she is an adviser to the Trump Campaign.

She portrayed Trump as a champion of women who chose her to help win her home state of North Carolina in the 2016 election, despite her lack of credentials. “He is a person of convictions. He is a fighter and will never stop fighting for America. He will uphold our values. He will preserve our families," Lara said.

“That no one on Earth works harder for the American people. That he’s willing to fight for his beliefs, and for the people -- and the country -- that he loves,” Lara said. "And he will build on the great American edict that our union will never be perfect until the opportunity is equal for all -- including, and especially, for women,” Lara Trump said in her address to the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Lara played up her Southern roots in her address, detailing how she moved at 24 from her native place to New York City with dreams of making it big. “I know the promise of America because I have lived it,” Lara said. "What I learned about our President is different than what you might have heard. I learned that he is a good man. That he loves his family. That he didn’t need this job,” she said. In recent months, she said that the country has seen weak, spineless politicians cede control of great American cities to violent mobs. “Defund the police is the rallying cry for the new, radical Democrat Party. Joe Biden will not do what it takes to maintain order. To keep our children safe in our neighbourhoods and in their schools. To restore our American way of life,” she said.

“We cannot dare to dream our biggest dreams -- for ourselves or for our children -- while consumed by worry about the safety of our families. President Trump is the law and order President -- from our borders to our backyards,” she said. Trump will keep America safe, prosperous and “will keep America America,” Lara said. “If you’re watching tonight and wrestling with your vote on November 3rd, I implore you: tune out the distorted news and biased commentary and hear it straight from someone who knows,” said the daughter-in-law of the US president.

“This is not just a choice between Republican and Democrat or left and right — this is an election that will decide if we keep America America, or if we head down an uncharted, frightening path towards socialism,” Lara said. She said that Trump has the most women to senior-level positions of any administration in history. Under President Trump’s leadership, women’s unemployment hit the lowest level since World War II. She said 4.3 million new jobs have been created for women — in 2019 alone, women took over 70 per cent of those new jobs.

Female small business ownership remains at an all-time high. And 600,000 women have been lifted out of poverty, all since President Trump took office. “He didn’t do these things to gain a vote or to check a box — he did them because they are the right things to do,” she said..

