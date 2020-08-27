Left Menu
US 'a nation of miracles': Pence slams Biden on 'no miracle coming' remark over COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence slammed Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden for "no miracle is coming" comment in the Trump administration's fight against COVID-19 in the US, saying that the country is "a nation of miracles".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:04 IST
Vice President Mike Pence. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Mike Pence slammed Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden for "no miracle is coming" comment in the Trump administration's fight against COVID-19 in the US, saying that the country is "a nation of miracles". "Last week, Joe Biden said that 'no miracle is coming'. But Joe doesn't seem to understand that America is a nation of miracles. I am proud to tell you that we are on track to have the world's first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year," Pence said on Wednesday addressing the Republican National Convention in Baltimore.

Pence further hailed Trump for taking "unprecedented action" by banning flights from China claiming that it saved many American lives. "Before the first case of the coronavirus spread in the United States, the President took unprecedented action and suspended all air travel from China. Now that action saved untolled American lives. And I can tell you first hand, it bought us invaluable time to launch the greatest national mobilization since World War II," he added.

"Today we are conducting more than 800,000 tests a day and we have coordinated the delivery of billions of pieces of Personal Protective Equipment for our amazing doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers," he added. As per the latest update, the US has a total of 5,821,602 COVID-19 cases and 179,708 fatalities due to the highly contagious virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Pence while offering condolences to the kin of COVID-19 deceased patients said people "grieve with those who grieve" in this country. "After all the sacrifice, in this year like no other, with all the hardship, we are finding our way forward. But tonight, our hearts are with families who have lost their loved ones and have family members still struggling with illness. In this country, we mourn with those who mourn--we grieve with those who grieve," he said.

The US Presidential Elections are set to take place on November 3, this year.

