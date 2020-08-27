Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Roman Polanski loses court case over expulsion from Oscar body

Movie director Roman Polanski, who was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over charges of unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, on Tuesday lost a court bid to be reinstated as a member, the Los Angeles City News Service reported. Polanski, 87, who won an Oscar in 2003, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of the long-standing criminal case which dates back to 1977. 'The melody is caged': Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on

On a balcony overlooking Tel Aviv, a familiar figure in pink headphones sways to the beat as she crafts performances that look very different from the pre-pandemic past. Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta Barzilai is instantly recognizable on the streets of the Israeli city she calls home. Coronavirus-sceptic businessman Briatore hospitalized with virus

Flavio Briatore, one of Italy's most flamboyant businessmen who lambasted restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 epidemic, was hospitalized on Tuesday after testing positive for the disease, his staff said in a statement. Briatore, 70, became famous as a Formula 1 team manager in the 1990s and 2000s, and mentored world champion drivers Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso. New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon's killer

The man who cut short the life and music of rock superstar John Lennon with a burst of bullets nearly 40 years ago lost his 11th bid to be freed from a sentence that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, a New York prison system spokesperson said on Wednesday. A parole board denied a request for release from Mark David Chapman, who must wait two more years before he becomes eligible again, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson said.