Left Menu
Development News Edition

US economy plunged an annualised 31.7 per cent in second-quarter

The US economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7 per cent during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:44 IST
US economy plunged an annualised 31.7 per cent in second-quarter

The US economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7 per cent during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record. The Commerce Department downgraded its earlier estimate of the US gross domestic product last quarter, finding that the devastation was slightly less than the 32.9 per cent annualised contraction it had estimated at the end of July.

The previous worst quarterly drop since record-keeping began in 1947 was a 10% annualised loss in 1958. Last quarter, businesses shuttered and millions of workers lost jobs as the world's largest economy went into lockdown mode in what succeeded only fitfully in limiting the spread of reported viral infections.

A bounce-back in hiring as many businesses reopened suggested that the economy began to recover in June with third quarter growth estimated to be around 20 per cent annualised. But economists say a full recovery remains far off given that the virus has yet to be contained and the government's financial support has faded.

Unemployment is still high at 10.2 per cent, and roughly 1 million people are applying for jobless aid each week even as the amount of aid they receive has shrunk. Consumer confidence has tumbled. Though the stock market and home sales are surging, the broader economy shows signs of stalling, and millions face potential evictions from their homes..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for stealing money from own house in Mathura

A man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing money from his house and then filing a false report to mislead police, officials said on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentif...

Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on LAC in Ladakh

A complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on the respective sides of the Line of Actual ControlLAC, India said on Thursday on the prolonged border row with China. Th...

in:collab social network aims to touch 100 mn users by March

Multi-Verse Technologies on Thursday launched incollab, a social networking platform that aims to connect people, enterprises and governments. The social networking platform aims to reach 100 million users in India by March next year, it sa...

National Sports Awards 2020 to be held virtually for first-time on Aug 29

The National Sports Awards 2020 will be held virtually for the first time on August 29 in the history of the awards. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the award winners in virtual mode.In the virtual format, Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020