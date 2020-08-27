Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia blames US for military vehicles' collision in Syria

“Despite that, in violation of the existing agreements, the US troops attempted to block the Russian patrol,” the ministry said in a statement. “In response to that, the Russian military police took the necessary measures to prevent an incident and to continue the fulfillment of their task.” Russia, which has waged a military campaign in Syria that helped President Bashar Assad reclaim control over most of the country following a devastating civil war, long has bristled at the presence of the US troops deployed in the country to fight the Islamic State group and have called for their pullout.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:08 IST
Russia blames US for military vehicles' collision in Syria

The Russian military on Thursday blamed US troops for a collision of Russian and US military vehicles in Syria's northeast. US officials said Wednesday that a Russian vehicle sideswiped a light-armored US military vehicle, injuring four Americans, while two Russian helicopters flew overhead, one as close as 20 meters (70 feet) from the US vehicle.

US National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement that a Russian vehicle struck the American vehicle near Dayrick, in northeast Syria. He blamed the Russian military for “unsafe and unprofessional actions" that breached deconfliction protocols between the two countries. In Thursday's statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, had a phone call Wednesday with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss the incident.

In the call, Gerasimov pointed out that the Russian military had notified the US-led coalition about the route of a Russian military police convoy. “Despite that, in violation of the existing agreements, the US troops attempted to block the Russian patrol,” the ministry said in a statement.

“In response to that, the Russian military police took the necessary measures to prevent an incident and to continue the fulfillment of their task.” Russia, which has waged a military campaign in Syria that helped President Bashar Assad reclaim control over most of the country following a devastating civil war, long has bristled at the presence of the US troops deployed in the country to fight the Islamic State group and have called for their pullout. While there have been several other recent incidents between the American and Russian troops who patrol eastern Syria, US officials described the latest incident as the most serious one. US troops are usually accompanied by members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

The US and Russia have deconfliction protocols to prevent collisions and other incidents and their military commanders have frequent conversations to try to avoid contact between their troops there..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for stealing money from own house in Mathura

A man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing money from his house and then filing a false report to mislead police, officials said on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentif...

Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on LAC in Ladakh

A complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on the respective sides of the Line of Actual ControlLAC, India said on Thursday on the prolonged border row with China. Th...

in:collab social network aims to touch 100 mn users by March

Multi-Verse Technologies on Thursday launched incollab, a social networking platform that aims to connect people, enterprises and governments. The social networking platform aims to reach 100 million users in India by March next year, it sa...

National Sports Awards 2020 to be held virtually for first-time on Aug 29

The National Sports Awards 2020 will be held virtually for the first time on August 29 in the history of the awards. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the award winners in virtual mode.In the virtual format, Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020