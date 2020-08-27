Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far

On Thursday, Russian police said they have been conducting a preliminary probe — an inquiry to determine whether a criminal investigation should be launched — to “establish all the circumstances of the incident.” The announcement about the inquiry came after multiple Western and European officials — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — called upon Russia to start a full and transparent investigation into Navalny's condition. On Wednesday night, the politician's illness was discussed in a phone conversation between Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:16 IST
Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russian authorities said Thursday they have found no indication so far that opposition leader Alexei Navalny's coma, which his allies and German doctors treating him believe may have been brought about by poisoning, was caused by a criminal act. A preliminary inquiry launched last week hasn't found any indication of "deliberate criminal acts committed against" Navalny, Russia's Prosecutor General's office said. The statement comes amid growing pressure from the West to investigate the sudden illness of the Kremlin's fiercest critic and authorities' apparent reluctance to do so.

Navalny, an opposition politician and corruption investigator who is a longtime foe of President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Over the weekend, he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, where doctors found indications of "cholinesterase inhibitors" in his system. They are yet to identify a specific substance.

Found in some drugs, pesticides, and chemical nerve agents, cholinesterase inhibitors act by blocking the breakdown of a key chemical in the body, acetycholine, which transmits signals between nerve cells. Navalny's allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that officials denounced as "empty noise." The politician's team submitted a request to Russia's Investigative Committee, demanding authorities launch a criminal probe on charges of an attempt on the life of a public figure last week but said they received no response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he saw no grounds for a criminal case until the cause of the politician's condition was fully established. On Thursday, Russian police said they have been conducting a preliminary probe — an inquiry to determine whether a criminal investigation should be launched — to "establish all the circumstances of the incident." The announcement about the inquiry came after multiple Western and European officials — including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — called upon Russia to start a full and transparent investigation into Navalny's condition.

On Wednesday night, the politician's illness was discussed in a phone conversation between Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. According to the Kremlin's readout of the call, Putin pointed out that "premature and unfounded accusations" were unacceptable and underscored Russia's "interest in a thorough and objective investigation of all the circumstances of the incident." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday once again urged Moscow to investigate Navalny's condition.

"We still expect of Moscow that a contribution be made from there to things being cleared up," Maas said in Berlin ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from other European Union countries. "Otherwise, conjecture and speculation will remain that certainly won't improve relations between Germany and Russia, and also relations between the EU and Russia, but will continue to weigh on them," he said.

Peskov on Thursday refused to comment on Maas' statement and reiterated that there were no grounds for a criminal investigation. "Nothing has changed in that regard. We still, unfortunately, don't understand what caused the condition the patient is in," Peskov told reporters.

He added that the inquiry announced by the Interior Ministry had started "in the first days" after Navalny fell ill and is routine police work "always carried out in cases like this." The Prosecutor General's office, in the meantime, said they reached out to Germany with a request to share their findings and clinical evidence of the alleged poisoning, adding that German law enforcement confirmed their "intention to cooperate.".

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Students want JEE, NEET to be conducted; over 17 lakh have downloaded admit cards: Pokhriyal

Over 17 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, and this shows that the students want the exams to be conducted at any cost, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday. His comment...

Rain eludes Delhi despite MeT department forecast

Most parts of the national capital remained dry on Thursday despite the meteorological departments prediction for moderate rains. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, and other weather stations rec...

Militants kill four Malian soldiers in ambush

Four Malian solders were killed and 12 wounded on Thursday after militants ambushed a military anti-poaching patrol in the violence-plagued central region of Mopti, the army said. Mali was rocked last week by a coup that ousted President Ib...

Mali junta frees ousted president Keita

Coup leaders in Mali have released President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and he has returned home, nine days after he was ousted and detained, his representative said on Thursday. A group of military officers has controlled Mali since Aug. 18, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020