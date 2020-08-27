Left Menu
Face masks required for all students in Spain

Masks will be mandatory for all students in Spain age 6 or older when returning to schools in September because of increased coronavirus cases, the government announced Thursday. Previously, masks were only required for students above age 12 by some Spanish regions. Students will receive a daily body temperature check, must wash hands at least five times per day and classrooms will need frequent ventilation, the government said.

Parent and teachers have expressed concern, with new waves of outbreaks since the country emerged from a strict lockdown.

