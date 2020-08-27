Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not legally possible to allow Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav: Pak

The spokesman also said that the Indian Supreme Court, in one of its judgments, also ruled that foreign lawyers cannot practise law within the country. Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:35 IST
Not legally possible to allow Indian lawyer to represent Jadhav: Pak
India and Pakistan flags Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was not legally possible to allow a lawyer from India to represent Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav in a court in this country. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri was asked at the weekly press briefing about India's demand to appoint a local counsel to plead Jadhav's case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which announced that it would the case on September 3.

"The Indian side has been also making incongruous demands of allowing an Indian lawyer to represent Commander Jadhav. We have repeatedly told them only those lawyers can represent Commander Jadhav in the court who have a licence to practise law in Pakistan. This is in accordance with legal practice in other jurisdictions also," he said. The spokesman also said that the Indian Supreme Court, in one of its judgments, also ruled that foreign lawyers cannot practise law within the country.

Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence. The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

"The ICJ judgment clearly says that the review and reconsideration process would be carried out in Pakistani courts as per the laws of Pakistan," Chaudhri said. He said immediately after the ICJ's verdict, Pakistan informed Jadhav of his rights; provided consular access; and put a stay on his execution.

He said the provision of effective review and reconsideration is also under process. Chaudhri said Pakistan facilitated the meeting of Jadhav's family on humanitarian grounds and also provided second consular access to him.

Last month, Pakistan provided consular access to Jadhav, days ahead of a deadline to file a review petition in a court here against his conviction by a military court. This was the second consular access to Jadhav. The first consular access was provided by Pakistan on September 2, 2019, the Foreign Office said in a statement "However, the Indian consular officials abruptly left while the consular meeting with Commander Jadhav was underway," the spokesman claimed.

Chaudhri said that to give effect to the ICJ judgment, the Government of Pakistan has itself approached the Islamabad High Court and India must come forward and cooperate with the court in Pakistan to give effect to the judgment of the ICJ. Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showe...

COVID-19: 20 migrant workers flown back from Bihar by Delhi-based farmer to join work

Twenty migrant workers returned to Delhi on Thursday after a city-based mushroom farmer, who had sent some of them to their home state Bihar by plane in May during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, booked air tickets again so that they can ...

Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, Turkey to hold military drills in east Med

Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, hours after Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.NATO ...

Mumbai: woman, granddaughter killed as part of building crashes

A septuagenarian woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were killed after a portion of a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed on their shanty in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020