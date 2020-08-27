WRAPUP 3-Wisconsin city calm but activists call for charges in police shooting

Relative calm returned to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday after multiple nights of looting and two deaths, even as activists pushed for charges against the white police officer involved in the shooting of a Black man that sparked the unrest.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday identified Rusten Sheskey as the officer who on Sunday fired seven shots at the back of Jacob Blake after the 29-year-old opened his car door. Kaul also said investigators found a knife on the floor of Blake's car. That announcement, combined with the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect charged with homicide over the previous night's gunfire, set the stage for what could have been another night of chaos in Kenosha, about 40 miles (60 km) south of Milwaukee.

Shockwaves from the events in the city of 100,000 were felt across the United States as professional athletes went on strike and anti-racism protests intensified in other cities. In an effort to ease tensions, White House adviser Jared Kushner said Thursday he would reach out to basketball superstar LeBron James following a one-day boycott of playoff games. But in Kenosha, after three nights of civil strife - including arson and the shootings that killed two people on Tuesday - calm appeared to take hold, perhaps helped by the deployment of hundreds of additional National Guard troops.

At a press conference on Thursday, civil rights leader Jesse Jackson lamented what he called a "pattern of killing Black people" and blamed President Donald Trump for creating a culture in which police were encouraged to use excessive force. "That climate, top-down, a kind of moral desert, hurts all of America," said Jackson, who called for Shuskey and two other officers at the scene of Blake's shooting to be indicted. "We need police that are not above the law."

Jackson's comments came after a night of comparative calm in Kenosha. About 200 protesters defied a curfew and marched peacefully through city streets, chanting, "Black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace", but law enforcement officers kept a low profile, and armed militia figures were notably absent. Prior nights had seen an array of rifle-toting civilians among them 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who was arrested on Wednesday on homicide charges in connection with Tuesday night's shootings. Rittenhouse, a police supporter, was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, about 20 miles (30 km) away.

PLAYERS ON STRIKE National Basketball Association players led by the Milwaukee Bucks went on strike to protest racial injustice, triggering a wave of similar boycotts across various sports on Wednesday. NBA Games were set to resume Thursday, according to media reports.

The Kenosha turmoil struck while much of the United States remained agitated over George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck. Minneapolis authorities declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to quell unrest sparked by the death of a Black homicide suspect who police say shot himself. In the police shooting that sparked the latest wave of outrage, Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha police force, fired seven times at Blake's back, hitting him four times. Blake survived but may be permanently paralyzed, his family's lawyers have said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, one of the lawyers representing Blake's family, disputed the report that Blake had a knife and said he posed no threat, an assertion emphasized by Jackson and other activists at the press conference on Thursday. They also referred to video footage from the previous night that showed the person who had just fired on protesters was able to walk past a battery of police without being arrested, saying it showed the stark contrast between how the police treated Blake and self-described militia members bearing firearms.

"There was no reason for a 17-year-old to carry a loaded weapon to try to preserve peace in the city of Kenosha," said Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. "We are Black people and Black lives matter."