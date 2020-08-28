Left Menu
Two climate protesters arrested in London as demonstrations resume

Police arrested two climate activists on Friday as the resumption of Extinction Rebellion's protests following a coronavirus-forced hiatus saw the pair target oil firm Shell's main London office. Extinction Rebellion, whose protests brought parts of London and other cities to a halt last year, has said it is restarting mass demonstrations this week having paused them earlier in the year due to the coronavirus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:17 IST
Representative Image

Police arrested two climate activists on Friday as the resumption of Extinction Rebellion's protests following a coronavirus-forced hiatus saw the pair target oil firm Shell's main London office. They had painted the word "lies" in large green letters on the glass front doors of the building as other protesters held up a banner.

"Officers attended and two women aged 33 and 47 were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Both remain in custody," a police spokesman said. Extinction Rebellion, whose protests brought parts of London and other cities to a halt last year, has said it is restarting mass demonstrations this week having paused them earlier in the year due to the coronavirus.

