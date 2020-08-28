Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Merkel: Don't link Navalny case to pipeline plan

She cited the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain two years ago, which prompted many European countries to expel Russian diplomats. But Merkel rejected the idea that the Navalny case should be linked to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:00 IST
Germany's Merkel: Don't link Navalny case to pipeline plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Germany has a duty to do what it can to help get to the bottom of the apparent poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday, but she argued that the issue shouldn't be linked to the fate of a German-Russian gas pipeline project whose completion the US wants to prevent. Navalny, an opposition politician and corruption investigator who is a longtime foe of President Vladimir Putin, has been at Berlin's Charite hospital for nearly a week after falling ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20. The hospital said earlier this week that tests on Navalny indicate he was poisoned.

Navalny's allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that Russian officials have rejected as "empty noise." On Thursday, the Russian prosecutor general's office said a preliminary inquiry hasn't found any indication of "deliberate criminal acts" committed against him. Germany has pushed for Russia to investigate the case in "full transparency." "We have an obligation to do everything so that this can be cleared up," Merkel told reporters at her annual summer news conference. "It was right and good that Germany said we were prepared ... to take in Mr. Navalny. And now we will try to get this cleared up with the possibilities we have, which are indeed limited." When there is more clarity about what happened, Germany will try to ensure a "European reaction" to the case, Merkel said. She cited the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain two years ago, which prompted many European countries to expel Russian diplomats.

But Merkel rejected the idea that the Navalny case should be linked to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea. "Our opinion is that Nord Stream 2 should be completed," she said, adding: "I don't think it is appropriate to link this business-operated project with the Navalny question." The US has long opposed the project, which has been increasingly a source of friction between Berlin and Washington as it nears completion. In early August, three Republican senators threatened sanctions against a the operator of a Baltic Sea port located in Merkel's parliamentary constituency over its part in Nord Stream 2. The Mukran port is a key staging post for ships involved in its construction.

"We are also against the extraterritorial sanctions that the United States of America has imposed," Merkel said. The US argues the project will endanger European security by making Germany overly dependent on Russian gas. It's also opposed by Ukraine and Poland, which will be bypassed by the pipeline under the Baltic, as well as some other European nations.

In addition to the security concerns, the US also wants to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to Europe..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID strikes IPL: CSK player, multiple staff members test positive

A current India cricketer is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event sta...

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.9% in July

US consumers increased their spending by 1.9 per cent last month, a dose of support for an economy struggling to emerge from the grip of a pandemic that has held back a recovery and kept roughly 27 million people jobless. The July gain mark...

No serious threat to Kremlin critic Navalny's life, symptoms improving - spokeswoman

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who remains in a medically-induced coma after what his supporters suspect was a poisoning, is facing no serious threat to his life and his condition is improving, his spokeswoman said on Friday.Navalny, 44, wa...

NEET, JEE exams: Ministers of 6 opposition-ruled states move SC, seek review of order

Ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court Friday against its order allowing holding of NEET and JEE exams physically, saying it failed to secure students right to life and ignored teething logistical difficulties to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020