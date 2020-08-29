Chinese authorities arrest 12 people, including pro-democracy activist, secretly heading to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested 12 people, including a pro-democracy activist, who were secretly heading to Taiwan by sea. Citing Coast Guard Bureau in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, NHK World reported that a speedboat was intercepted on Sunday on suspicion of illegally entering China-administered waters off the coast of Guangdong.

According to Hong Kong media reports, among the people who were arrested was pro-democracy activist Andy Li. Li is among the other pro-democracy activists including Agnes Chow and Jimmy Lai who were arrested on August 10 under the draconian National Security Law.

Since the enactment of draconian law, several pro-democracy activists have been fleeing for a safe haven to other countries. Beijing had imposed the National Security Law in Hong Kong in June targeting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison for the most serious offenses.

The move came after months of social upheaval triggered by opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but that morphed into wider demands, including universal suffrage. The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference with punishment ranging up to a life-term in prison.