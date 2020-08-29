Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Al to fly Israel's first flight to UAE by commercial carrier

El Al Airlines will on Monday fly Israel's first flight to the United Arab Emirates by a commercial carrier, an airline spokesman said on Friday, as the countries forge ahead with a deal to normalise ties.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:14 IST
El Al to fly Israel's first flight to UAE by commercial carrier
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

El Al Airlines will on Monday fly Israel's first flight to the United Arab Emirates by a commercial carrier, an airline spokesman said on Friday, as the countries forge ahead with a deal to normalize ties. The direct flight between Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and the UAE's political capital of Abu Dhabi is due to carry an Israeli delegation and top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump, who brokered the Aug. 13 accord.

Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner will be among the U.S. officials on the El Al flight departing on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), a U.S official said. A return flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, the El Al spokesman said, confirming timetable information on the Israel Airports Authority (IAI) website.

IAI listed the flight number for the outbound leg as "LY 971" and the return leg as "LY 972", a nod to the UAE and Israel's respective country codes. "Next week for the first time there will be a commercial flight to Abu Dhabi. This is exactly what peace for peace looks like," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Friday.

Netanyahu's 'peace for peace' wording pointedly contrasts the Israel-UAE deal with the "land for peace" formula that has underpinned decades of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, but which is despised by far-right Israeli settlers and parties who oppose any land concessions or statehood for Palestinians. There are no official air links between Israel and the UAE, and it was unclear whether El Al would be able to fly over Saudi Arabia, which has no official ties with Israel, to cut down on flight time.

The exact flight route and landing time were still being worked on, the U.S. official said. In May, an Etihad Airways plane flew from the UAE to Tel Aviv to deliver supplies to the Palestinians to use for the novel coronavirus epidemic, marking the first known flight by a UAE carrier to Israel.

The Israel-UAE deal awaits negotiations on details such as opening embassies, trade, and travel links before it is officially signed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Father of England all-rounder Stokes diagnosed with brain cancer

England all-rounder Ben Stokes father Ged has said he was diagnosed with brain cancer in January after a trip to South Africa to watch his son play in the four-test series. Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was admitted to hosp...

U.S. executes fifth federal prisoner after 17-year pause

The U.S. government executed Keith Nelson, a convicted child murderer, on Friday afternoon in its fifth execution since it resumed capital punishment this summer after a 17-year hiatus and despite a ruling the lethal injections violated U.S...

Volunteers are new face of disaster recovery in United States

Travis Maher, a 46-year-old Texas firefighter, knew the drill on Monday when he was told to prepare for possible waterborne rescues and assess damages to homes caused by Hurricane Laura.In 20 years as a volunteer with disaster recovery grou...

Nations exporting terrorism attempting to paint themselves as victims of terror: EAM

Taking a dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday said that countries that have turned the production of terrorists into a primary export have attempted to paint themselves as victims of terror. 19 years from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020