Over 40 Taliban killed, 37 injured in battle with Afghan forces in Kunduz
A total of 44 Taliban terrorists have been killed and 37 others were injured during a four-day battle with Afghan forces in the northern Kunduz province, General Adam Khan Matin, the deputy commander of the 217th Pamir Military Corps, said on Saturday.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:33 IST
According to the military, the Afghan forces recaptured two bases in the province's Imam Sahib district that had been under siege by the Taliban for four days.
Meanwhile, local residents also said the Taliban have retreated from their strategic margins, and the government forces recaptured the areas they had lost in the past four days.
