Reuters People News SummaryReuters | Updated: 30-08-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
New statue of UK's Princess Diana to be installed next year
A new statue of Britain's Princess Diana will be installed at Kensington Palace next July on what would have been her 60th birthday, the palace said on Friday, after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2017, Princes William and Harry said they had commissioned a statue in honour of their mother, who died in a Paris car crash more than 20 years ago, to be erected outside the older brother's official London home, Kensington Palace.
- READ MORE ON:
- Princess Diana
- UK
- Kensington Palace
- Paris
- London
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Japan's Abe sends offering to Yasukuni war dead shrine on WW2 anniversary
Amid heat and COVID-19, Japanese visit Yasukuni on WW2 anniversary
Amid heat and COVID-19, Japanese visit Yasukuni on WW2 anniversary
Amid heat and COVID-19, Japanese visit Yasukuni on WW2 anniversary
Real Life Heroes: the Syrian film-maker cleaning COVID wards or in the UK