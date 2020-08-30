Top French military officer arrested; reported Russia ties

Left Menu
A senior French military officer based abroad is under investigation for “serious security breaches,” the defense minister said on Sunday. Speaking on Europe-1 on Sunday, Defence Minister Florence Parly said only that a judicial procedure is underway and the French military has taken “necessary protective measures” after the breaches.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:04 IST
A senior French military officer based abroad is under investigation for "serious security breaches," the defense minister said on Sunday. Europe-1 radio reported that the officer served on a NATO base in Italy and is accused of treason for passing "ultra-sensitive" information to Russian secret services.

The French Defence Ministry would not provide details about the officer. Speaking on Europe-1 on Sunday, Defence Minister Florence Parly said only that a judicial procedure is underway and the French military has taken "necessary protective measures" after the breaches. The Paris prosecutor's office, which is handling the case, would not comment. NATO did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Parly also said Sunday that France is putting "massive investment" into military activities in space – notably after a 2018 incident in which a Russian satellite cozied up to a French one in an apparent effort to eavesdrop on secure military communications..

