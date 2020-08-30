Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants overwhelm Italian island; islanders launch protest

With so many migrants on Lampedusa, a Catholic parish stepped in to find housing for the latest several hundred arrivals. Also reaching Lampedusa on Saturday were 49 migrants whom the Italian coast guard took from a dangerously overcrowded rescue boat, the Louise Michel, which took on so many people it couldn't navigate.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:51 IST
Migrants overwhelm Italian island; islanders launch protest

The arrival of hundreds of migrants crammed into a rickety fishing boat has worsened the severe overcrowding at shelters on a tiny Italian island, triggering an angry demonstration by islanders and a vow Sunday by the mayor to call a protest strike. While tensions grew on the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, another migrant drama was reported. RAI state TV said a fire broke out on a small migrant boat off the coast of Calabria, on the mainland, just as the passengers were being transferred to an Italian military boat.

RAI said fuel on the migrant boat apparently caused a fire, then an explosion, and migrants ended up in the sea near Crotone. Crews from the Italian coast guard and custom boats rescued most of them, but six persons were missing, the state TV report said. The Italian news agency LaPresse said about 20 migrants had been aboard the boat. Two customs police were reported injured.

Bathers at a beach near Crotone watched dark smoke pour out of the vessel a few kilometers (miles) offshore. On Lampedusa, a migrant center meant to house fewer than 200 was now crammed with 1,200 people after the latest arrivals, including several small boats with migrants that set out apparently from Tunisia and reached the island without needing rescue.

Lampedusa Mayor Toto' Martello expressed astonishment that a fishing boat carrying 450 migrants managed to arrive within a few kilometers of the island without being noticed by military vessels or aircraft, including from the European Frontex mission, which is supposed to be fighting human trafficking in the central Mediterranean. The Italian coast guard escorted the fishing vessel to port Saturday night, where Lampedusa residents staged a protest, with some lying down, yelling “Enough!” “Last night was a sit-in but I will call a strike” this week, with storekeepers shuttering shops for a day on the island, which lives off tourism and fishing, Martello said. The strike is aimed “against a government which doesn't have a strategy” to deal with migrants, he said.

A week earlier, citing concern over COVID-19 infections, Sicily's governor ordered migrant processing centers on the large Mediterranean island to shut down. But the center-left Italian government, which is in charge of migrant policy nationwide, went to court and the governor's order was stayed, pending a hearing next month. With so many migrants on Lampedusa, a Catholic parish stepped in to find housing for the latest several hundred arrivals.

Also reaching Lampedusa on Saturday were 49 migrants whom the Italian coast guard took from a dangerously overcrowded rescue boat, the Louise Michel, which took on so many people it couldn't navigate. The Louise Michel's operation is funded by street artist Banksy, who also painted the vessel a bright pink, including a lifesaving buoy in the shape of a heart. The Louise Michel was still at sea, as were other private rescue boats, appealing for permission from either Italy or Malta to disembark hundreds of migrants they collectively have aboard, many who have been stuck for days or weeks.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Congress behaving as business house competing against Facebook: BJP

After Congress wrote two letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and made charges against its operations in India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday taunted Congress and said that the party is...

AAP, SAD demand CBI probe into alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam

The AAP and SAD in Punjab on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam in which cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsots name figures. Both the parties also questioned Chief Minister Amarinder S...

Increased testing, opening economy, complacency among people behind COVID-19 case surge: Experts

The surge in coronavirus infections in India can be attributed to increased testing on one hand and opening of the economy on the other accompanied by complacency among people towards following COVID-appropriate behaviour, experts have said...

Soccer-FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess', says Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has described the Football Associations handling of Harry Maguire as a mess after the Manchester United captain was found guilty of various charges following a brawl in Mykonos. Defender Maguire was initi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020