Baltic countries to sanction Lukashenko, other Belarus officials
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will announce travel sanctions on about 30 Belarus officials, including president Alexander Lukashenko, later on Monday, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda told reporters. The list is a first step and could be expanded later, he added. Earlier, Lithuania said it intends to sanction the Belarus officials it holds responsible for election violations and violence against protesters.Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:41 IST
