Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli-US delegation flies to UAE

An Israeli delegation, joined by senior US officials, departed from Tel Aviv on Monday to Abu Dhabi in Israel's first commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:17 IST
Israeli-US delegation flies to UAE
Flags of US and Israel. Image Credit: ANI

Jerusalem [Israel], August 31 (ANI/Xinhua): An Israeli delegation, joined by senior US officials, departed from Tel Aviv on Monday to Abu Dhabi in Israel's first commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Flight LY971, a direct flight operated by Israel's national airline carrier El Al, departed at around 10:30 am (local time).

The two-day visit will include working meetings of the joint teams ahead of the signing of cooperation deals following the US-brokered agreement to normalise ties between Israel and UAE, which was announced on August 13. A statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, ahead of the departure, said the meetings will focus on issues related to "the civil and economic spheres."

The visit will also include a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the heads of the delegations: Israel's chief of National Security Council Meir Ben Shabbat, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Senior US Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner, and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The discussions will be held in working groups composed of Israeli, Emirati and US representatives in the areas of diplomacy, finances, aviation and entry visas, health, culture and tourism, space, science and investments, innovation and trade, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

"Our goal is to achieve a joint work plan to promote the relationship in a very wide range of areas," head of the Israeli delegation Meir Ben Shabbat said in a statement ahead of the departure. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his country held secret talks with "many more" Arab states on normalising relations. "There are many more unpublicised meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders," Netanyahu said during joint remarks in Jerusalem alongside Kushner and O'Brien. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Benfica drawn away to PAOK in Champions League qualifying

Two-time European champion Benfica will play in Greece against PAOK in Mondays draw for the Champions League third qualifying round. Benficas Stadium of Light in Lisbon hosted the 2020 final last week but wont see action yet in this seasons...

Indian-origin Pritam Singh formally takes charge as Singapore's first Leader of Opposition

Pritam Singh, Singapores Indian-origin politician scripted history on Monday when the city-states Parliament conferred the duties and privileges to him as the countrys first Leader of the Opposition. Singhs Workers Party won 10 parliamentar...

Consider plea to hold prayers at a Parsi temple: HC to Maha

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to consider a representation made by the Bombay Parsi Panchayat BPP for holding prayers at a temple of the community in Mumbai on September 3, amidst the COVID-19 restricti...

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

On board a packed airliner taking U.S. and Israeli delegates to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, passengers were welcomed in Arabic as well as English and Hebrew, a gesture marking the historic first Israeli direct flight from Tel Aviv t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020