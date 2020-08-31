Montenegro's ruling DPS party narrowly wins parliamentary vote - state election commission

The pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic was narrowly ahead of Montenegro's pro-Serbian and pro-Russian alliance in a parliamentary election, the state election commission said on Monday.

On the basis of a complete vote count, the commission said the DPS had secured 35.06% of votes, while the alliance of mainly Serb nationalist parties, For the Future of Montenegro, which wants closer ties with Serbia and Russia, was just behind with 32.55%.

The Peace is Our Nation, an alliance of centrist parties also opposed to the DPS, came third with 12.53% of the votes, the commission said. Another alliance led by the green United Reform Action (URA) party received 5.53%.