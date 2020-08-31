Blast rips through restaurant in UAE's Abu Dhabi; 2 killed
Emergency response teams evacuated residents of the building and cordoned off the area, the Abu Dhabi Police said. Two persons have been killed in the explosion, the Abu Dhabi Media office said in a statement on social media..PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:33 IST
A powerful blast ripped through a restaurant in the UAE’s capital here on Monday, killing two persons, police said. A number of people were injured in the explosion which took place at the fast food restaurant in a building on Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Khaleej Times reported.
“According to on-site investigations, the incident was caused by a misalignment in the gas container fittings following refuelling," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said. Emergency response teams evacuated residents of the building and cordoned off the area, the Abu Dhabi Police said.
Two persons have been killed in the explosion, the Abu Dhabi Media office said in a statement on social media..
ALSO READ
Iran threatens to launch attack against UAE over deal with Israel
Iranian commander says Tehran's approach to UAE will change after Israel deal
UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise ties
UAE phone lines to Israel open after accord to normalise relations
Israel says it expects Bahrain and Oman to follow UAE in formalising ties