Facebook threatens to stop publishers in Australia share local news if regulation becomes law

Facebook threatens to stop publishers in Australia share local news if regulation becomes lawReuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 06:09 IST
Facebook Inc on Monday said it would stop allowing news publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram if a proposed regulation on news content sharing being drafted by the Australian government becomes law.
"This is not our first choice – it is our last. But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia's news and media sector," Facebook said in a statement.
Australian government said in July it would require tech giants like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to pay for news content provided by media companies under a royalty-style system that will become law this year.
