Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oregon state police called to Portland amid escalating tensions

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Sunday warned of an escalation of violence after seeing a flurry of social media posts vowing revenge for Saturday's shooting victim, identified by the right-wing Patriot Prayer militia group as one of its supporters. Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, announced a plan on Sunday that she said would allow for peaceful protest while cracking down on lawlessness that has often accompanied demonstrations since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, the Black man who died under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 08:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 08:02 IST
Oregon state police called to Portland amid escalating tensions

State police and law enforcement from neighboring suburbs were sent to Portland, Oregon, on Monday as tensions mounted following a fatal weekend shooting in the midst of clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-protesters. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Sunday warned of an escalation of violence after seeing a flurry of social media posts vowing revenge for Saturday's shooting victim, identified by the right-wing Patriot Prayer militia group as one of its supporters.

Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, announced a plan on Sunday that she said would allow for peaceful protest while cracking down on lawlessness that has often accompanied demonstrations since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, the Black man who died under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. "Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets," Brown said in a statement.

In addition to temporarily sending in state police troopers and officers from neighboring jurisdictions, the FBI and federal prosecutors will add resources to prosecute criminal offenses stemming from protests, Brown said. Portland's demonstrators, demanding reforms of police practices they view as racist and abusive, have frequently clashed with law enforcement and on occasion with counter-protesters associated with right-wing militia groups.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested, including 29 accused of taking part in an unlawful assembly on Sunday night. Two of them were found with loaded handguns, while others were carrying knives and rocks, police said. The Trump administration in July deployed federal forces to Portland to protect a U.S. courthouse that has been the focus of violent protests and other federal property, drawing criticism that their presence only heightened the unrest. The federal agents were later withdrawn.

STREET CLASHES AND DEADLY SHOOTING Tensions flared on Saturday night between a large caravan of demonstrators driving through the city in pickup trucks waving pro-Trump flags, and opposing protesters in the streets.

Video on social media showed individuals in the trucks firing paint-balls and chemical irritants at opposing demonstrators as they rode by, while those on the street hurled objects at the trucks and tried to block them. Investigators have yet to say whether the fatal shooting grew out of those confrontations. Police identified the victim on Monday as Aaron J. Danielson, 39, of Portland, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, speaking to local radio, described Danielson as a "very gentle, very courageous" person whom he had never seen become violent or even angry. "It doesn’t matter what you believe in politically ... if you knew him as a person, you would never hurt him," Gibson said.

Another associate, identified in a YouTube interview as Chandler Pappas, said he was with Danielson when they were confronted by assailants on the street. "They hunted us down. They recognized our Patriot Prayer hats," Pappas said. Afterward, he recounted, "The shooter took off running." Pappas said there was no precipitating incident.

"The two of us alone, away from the rest of the Trump rally with all the trucks and all the other noise going on - I think they isolated us and they thought they could get away with it," Pappas said, adding that neither he nor Danielson were armed. Luke Carrillo, a longtime friend and business partner, told reporters Danielson was a "proud American" but "was not a radical, not a racist, not a fascist." And he called for all parties in Portland to "renounce any further acts of violence."

Trump has seized on civil disturbances in Portland and other cities to blame state and local Democratic leaders as he amps up his calls for law and order ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. "Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Democrats have countered that Trump is stoking violence and racial strife with divisive rhetoric that has emboldened right-wing activists. "This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said during a visit to Pittsburgh. "He can't stop the violence - because for years he has fomented it."

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Talk of 'fake bubble,' 'bubble in bubble' on US Open's Day 1

For all of the obvious concessions to the coronavirus at the no-fans-allowed U.S. Open - near-empty arenas silence pierced by the occasional clap, sneaker squeak or roaring jet a lack of line judges - the aftereffects of one players positiv...

Maha: Lost 3-yr-old girl reunited with parents within 2 hours

A three-year-old girl, who got separated from her parents here in Maharashtra, was reunited with them within two hours by police, an official said. The girl was brought to Shanti Nagar police station by an 81-year-old man on Sunday after he...

Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka

The felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners has been postponed due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Karnataka said. Seven days state mourning will be o...

Mukherjee believed deeply in importance of India, US tackling global challenges together: Biden

Pranab Mukherjee believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, condoling the death of the former president. Prominent US leaders and organ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020