Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed kids

We wanted to do it the best way...introduce the best people into our group, and see if using them (we) can push it even more." Rashford had also helped to raise around 20 million pounds ($26.9 million) with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:04 IST
Soccer-Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed kids

Marcus Rashford has formed a taskforce with some major food brands to help tackle hunger among children, the Manchester United and England forward said on Tuesday. Rashford had earned widespread praise after the 22-year-old successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain, revealing that he had relied on such support as a boy.

Announcing the child food poverty group that includes Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Deliveroo, Sainsbury's and Kellogg's among others, Rashford wrote an open letter to parliament endorsing three policy recommendations of the National Food Strategy. The points include the expansion of free school meals to children whose families are on universal credit, expansion of holiday provision to all children on free school meals, and increasing the value of Healthy Start vouchers.

"I feel like at times people think they are being looked down on if they ask for help, and I think in this generation... that is something that should change," Rashford told the BBC. "You should feel free if you want to ask for help...hold your head up high and, if you need help, go and get help.

"...we had to think about the best way to do it, to think about how these families can eat long term and not have issues. We wanted to do it the best way...introduce the best people into our group, and see if using them (we) can push it even more." Rashford had also helped to raise around 20 million pounds ($26.9 million) with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl, reveals her unique name

English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has welcomed a baby girl, the singer announced on Tuesday. The Perfect singer along with Cherry, welcomed a baby girl last week, after keeping the pregnancy news out of the spotlight. Po...

DU exams: HC asks Railways to try availing seats for persons with disability in emergency quota

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Railways to make efforts to avail confirm seats for persons with disability in emergency quota in view of the limited number of trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic so they can come to th...

Britain appoints former royal aide to run civil service

Britain appointed Simon Case, Prince Williams former private secretary and a senior government official, as the new head of the civil service on Tuesday - an influential role as Prime Minister Boris Johnson maps out a post-Brexit future. Th...

Thai panel says officials impeded case against Red Bull heir

A panel appointed by Thailands prime minister to look into the handling of the criminal case against an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involving a fatal hit-and-run incident has found there was a conspiracy to shield him from pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020