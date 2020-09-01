Heavy rainfall damages houses in Pakistan’s northwest; 2 killed

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall on Tuesday killed two children, injured six persons and damaged seven houses in Pakistan’s northwest, officials said. The incidents were reported from the mountainous Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Relief and rescue activities were underway in the affected areas. So far, two children have lost their lives.

The district administration has been directed to assess the damages to life and property in the district. The Met Office has predicted more rains with wind and thunderstorm in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

More widespread rains with wind and thunderstorm and heavy rains at isolated places are expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan and Mardan. Heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods.