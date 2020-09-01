People News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges; Ed Sheeran announces birth of daughter Lyra Antarctica

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Monday with 20 additional counts of rape and sexual assault, including one involving a 15- year-old girl, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said. Jeremy, 67, one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, was charged in June with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents dating back to 2014.

Ed Sheeran announces birth of daughter Lyra Antarctica

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said on Tuesday his wife had given birth to the couple's first child, a girl who they had named "Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran". "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter," the record-breaking musician said on Instagram alongside a photo of a pair of tiny socks.

