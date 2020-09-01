Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chicago police fatally shoot 1 after gunfire hits squad car

Jeffon Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder and several other felonies in the early Sunday shooting. One of the wounded officers has been released from the hospital, while the second remained hospitalised following surgery, prosecutors told a Cook County judge.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:43 IST
Chicago police fatally shoot 1 after gunfire hits squad car
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Chicago police officers shot and fatally wounded a male suspect after their squad car was struck overnight by gunfire, police said Tuesday. The "male offender" died after he was taken to Stroger Hospital late Monday in critical condition, police said. His name was not immediately released by authorities.

Officers were driving in their squad car about 10:45 p.m. responding to calls about a suspicious person when they saw five people standing on the sidewalk in the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police said. When the officers stopped and got out of their vehicle, shots were fired in their direction, hitting their squad car, and the officers returned fire, striking one male, Daniel O'Shea, Chicago's deputy police chief, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

No officer was injured, and police said the alleged shooter's gun was recovered. Two other people were taken into custody, while the two others fled the scene on foot. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate and the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Monday's shooting happened the same day that a 19-year-old man was charged in the weekend shooting of two Chicago officers. Jeffon Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder and several other felonies in the early Sunday shooting.

One of the wounded officers has been released from the hospital, while the second remained hospitalised following surgery, prosecutors told a Cook County judge. The judge ordered Williams, who was shot by a third officer and remained hospitalised Monday, held in lieu of a USD 10 million cash bail.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 183,050 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 6,004,443 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 32,087 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 428 to 183,050.The CDC reported i...

Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha amid protests and racial unrest

Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to highlight his law and order re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police offi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks get boost from manufacturing data, U.S. dollar bounces

A gauge of global stocks kicked off September on a higher note on Tuesday, as data in major economies showed manufacturing demand rebounding from coronavirus-restricted lows, while the U.S. dollar bounced off its lowest in more than two yea...

Himachal Pradesh reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 139 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 41, while 139 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,256. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,525, Additional C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020