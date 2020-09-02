PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2
- British Airways owner IAG's decision to award outgoing chief executive Willie Walsh a bonus of more than 800,000 pounds ($1.07 million) was criticised on Tuesday by an influential shareholder advisory group. - Google is to pass on the cost of digital services taxes in Europe to advertisers, complicating the most recent attempts by governments to capture a bigger slice of the U.S. tech group's revenues.Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 06:08 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Unilever to spend 1 bln euros cutting fossil fuels from detergents https://on.ft.com/31Mz91E - Glasgow social household visits banned in Covid-19 crackdown https://on.ft.com/3gLmX5j
- IAG boss Walsh under fire over pay award while aviation struggles https://on.ft.com/2QNI50p - Google to pass cost of digital services taxes on to advertisers https://on.ft.com/2DizXBM
Overview - Unilever is planning to spend 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) changing what it puts in its laundry and cleaning products to cut out ingredients made from fossil fuels.
- The Scottish government has banned social visits between households in Glasgow and two neighbouring council areas in an effort to stem "rapidly rising" coronavirus infections in Scotland's most populous urban area. - British Airways owner IAG's decision to award outgoing chief executive Willie Walsh a bonus of more than 800,000 pounds ($1.07 million) was criticised on Tuesday by an influential shareholder advisory group.
- Google is to pass on the cost of digital services taxes in Europe to advertisers, complicating the most recent attempts by governments to capture a bigger slice of the U.S. tech group's revenues. ($1 = 0.8393 euros) ($1 = 0.7466 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
- READ MORE ON:
- Unilever
- Financial Times
- IAG
- Willie Walsh
- Glasgow
- Europe
- Scotland
- British Airways
- Bengaluru
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
European shares fall as U.S.-China tensions, virus cases rise
GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stocks get travel boost, dollar slides on stimulus concern
European bond yields fall as dollar drop gains steam
Rebuilding Europe after pandemic akin to post-war reconstruction: Draghi
Europe cuts losses as travel shares rebound