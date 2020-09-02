PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Unilever to spend 1 bln euros cutting fossil fuels from detergents https://on.ft.com/31Mz91E - Glasgow social household visits banned in Covid-19 crackdown https://on.ft.com/3gLmX5j

- IAG boss Walsh under fire over pay award while aviation struggles https://on.ft.com/2QNI50p - Google to pass cost of digital services taxes on to advertisers https://on.ft.com/2DizXBM

Overview - Unilever is planning to spend 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) changing what it puts in its laundry and cleaning products to cut out ingredients made from fossil fuels.

- The Scottish government has banned social visits between households in Glasgow and two neighbouring council areas in an effort to stem "rapidly rising" coronavirus infections in Scotland's most populous urban area. - British Airways owner IAG's decision to award outgoing chief executive Willie Walsh a bonus of more than 800,000 pounds ($1.07 million) was criticised on Tuesday by an influential shareholder advisory group.

- Google is to pass on the cost of digital services taxes in Europe to advertisers, complicating the most recent attempts by governments to capture a bigger slice of the U.S. tech group's revenues. ($1 = 0.8393 euros) ($1 = 0.7466 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)