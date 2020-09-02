Joe Kennedy III concedes defeat to US Sen. Edward Markey

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has conceded defeated to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in Tuesday's Democratic Senate primary, setting the stage for another possible six-year term for Markey. The win denies a Senate seat to a member of the younger generation of the storied political family.

During the campaign, the 74-year-old Markey had positioned himself as a member of the liberal wing of the Democratic party. He teamed up with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal, at one point labeling the 39-year-old Kennedy as “progressive in name only.” Kennedy, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, tried to cast Markey as out of touch.